Video viral: la mujer que defendió a Riquelme es la hija un político K

Macarena Kunkel, hija del dirigente Carlos Kunkel, habló a favor del presidente de Boca.

El video se hizo viral. Una joven interrumpió un streaming de los que entrevistan a los hinchas luego de los partidos de Boca para defender a Riquelme. “Se gana o se pierde, a Boca se lo alienta siempre … Aguante Juan Román Riquelme. El problema son los hinchas”, lanzó la mujer frente a cámara.

A las pocas horas se conoció que la colorada de la gorrita es Macarena Kunkel, hija del dirigente Carlos Kunkel y empleada del Ministerio de Trabajo de la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Kunkel fue una figura del peronismo en los 70 y 80. Luego formó parte de la campaña de Néstor Kirchner y en 2003 ocupó la Subsecretaría General de la Presidencia, donde permaneció hasta el año 2005. Ese año resultó electo diputado nacional. Renovó su banca en el 2009.

El que aprovechó el video viral fue el periodista Gabriel Anello, que viene manteniendo una pelea pública con Riquelme.