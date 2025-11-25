A Yuyiyo no le gustó y recortaron

La jugosa entrevista que le hizo Yuyito a Mercedes Ninci terminó siendo una incomodidad para la ex modelo ya que la periodista la paseó por varios temas personales de sus relaciones con presidentes. Todo fue en un marco de sonrisas y la habilidad de Yuyito parar tirar la pelota afuera. El asunto es que cuando se emitió al aire el reportaje apareció recortado. La parte en la que Ninci le dice “Karina era media brujita con vos” fue amputada.