Canosa desistió de ir a Dos Voces

En plena efervescencia de sus acusaciones a parte de la farándula como participes de una banda de trata, la conductora Viviana Canosa había aceptado una invitación en el programa que conduce Marcelo Bonelli. Sin embargo, comentarios que no le gustaron de parte de algunos periodistas de esa señal de noticias , la hicieron desistir a último momento. Quien la reemplazó como invitado tuvo que ponerse el traje de raje. Siempre se puede contar con Luis Ventura.