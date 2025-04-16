Canosa simuló una cadena nacional y se peleó con todos: Casella, Duggan y Zulemita

La conductora sigue sumando enemigos. Hoy dijo que no se retractó.

Viviana Canosa sintió el impacto del escándalo que armó. Con el correr de los días, se multiplicaron las voces en los medios cuestionando sus dichos. Sin embargo, la conductora no se baja. Hoy dijo que no se retractó de nada, aunque ayer su abogado dijo otra cosa, y cargó contra todos: Beto Casella, Pablo Duggan y hasta Zulemita Yoma.

“Duggan dice que si un menor de 14 da su consentimiento no hay abuso. Si vas vos a un lugar escondo a mis sobrinos”, arrancó Canosa.

Con Beto Casella hay una vieja historia. “Mostraba el culo en los camarines”, dijo Canosa, visiblemente nerviosa.

La conductora decidió aprovechar el rédito del escándalo. Hoy empezó su programa como si fuera una cadena nacional acompañada de la canción “No llores por mi Argentina”.