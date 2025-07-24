¿ Cómo se despedirá Canosa de los televidentes?

La polémica conductora se tomó unos días , visiblemente golpeada por el final del ciclo. Suard le dio un pre aviso, después del escándalo de las denuncias contra famosos. Qué pasará en el cierre.

Pegó el faltazo lunes, martes y miércoles.Parece acordado con el canal tras sus declaraciones en el streaming que hace con Rial , Fantino y Doman. En una de sus últimas emisiones, compartión con sus caompañeros la desdicha por el final del ciclo. “Hago el mismo rating que otros con todo el apoyo, en mi caso con alambres , y no me valoran.Tengo ganas decirlo: me voy”, había soltado en “Revueltos” por Carnaval Stream.

Agregó que le hizo ruido que tuviera más promoción en el canal, un Homero Pettinato exectado en una semana , que su programa de la media tarde. Dónde parece haber perdido memoria, la conductora, es el el origen de su salida , bajo la figura de no renovación de contrato.

Canosa había denunciado, sin pruebas , a una serie de famosos supuestamente involucrados en el abuso de menores. Al canal le costó descrédito y el malestar de figuras como Mariana Fabiani quien se comunicó directo al teléfono de Adrián Suar.

 

Canosa anunció que volvería hoy jueves para hacer su penúltimo programa. Veremos las últimas “bomabas” que tiene preparadas para el cierre de su programa. Se cree que rechazará la propuesta de un programa futuro , de entrevistas. a emitirse los domingos. En cambio, tendrá las manos libres para ecender con mayor potencia el ventilador.