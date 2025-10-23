D’Alessandro abandonó a Fabiola Yañez en la causa de violencia: los motivos de la crisis

El abogado dejó la defensa de la ex primera dama. Su mujer ya había renunciado a otras dos causas.

El viaje, repentino, de Fabiola Yañez a la Argentina sorprendió a todos. Con el paso de los días se fueron aclarando los motivos. La ex primera dama había comenzado a negociar con Alberto Fernández a través de dos abogadas que no estaban designadas en las causas. En el medio de esa trama, aseguran todas las fuentes, hay otro abogado muy conocido, cercano al ex presidente.

Yañez le avisó a su abogada Mariana Gallego del viaje a la Argentina cuando estaba arriba del avión. De la nada, había decidido sacar tres pasajes en business, a un costo aproximado de 20 mil dólares. En Buenos Aires se alojó en un departamento de alquiler temporario, en Silvio L. Ruggeri al 2900, en el piso 23.

Gallego luego se enteró que Yañez estaba negociando por afuera. Aunque estaba en el exterior, no dudo y decidió renunciar a las dos causas en las que estba designada: en el expediente civil, donde la pareja discute la cuota alimentaria, y en otra causa que tramita en la ciudad de Buenos Aires por amenazas e impedimento de contacto.

Apenas unas horas después, Yañez designó en esas dos causas a las abogadas que venían negociado en su nombre: Marcela De Leonardis y María Eugenia Sosa. “Blanqueó lo que estaba haciendo en las sombras”, dijo un abogado que conoce la trama.

La crisis siguió escalando y este jueves Mauricio D’Alessandro se apartó de la causa por violencia de género. El detonante habría sido la presentación de un recusro extraordinario en ese expediente por la recusación del juez Ercolini.

¿Cómo sigue la novela? Todos los que conocen la trama sospechan que Yañez decidió cerrar un acuerdo con Fernández pese a todo lo que había ocurrido en su vida.