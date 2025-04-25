De Andreis volvió a un estudio de TV y fue picante con Valenzuela

El dirigente del PRO desligó a otros tres dirigentes de los que “tiene precio”.

Fernando De Andreis no iba a un estudio de TV hace cinco años. Este viernes eligió a Paulino Rodríguez, en LN+, donde habló de la interna entre el PRO y La Libertad Avanza. Y fue muy picante con Diego Valenzuela, que le salió a responder a Mauricio Macri cuando dijo la frase de la semana: “Los dirigentes que tenían precio ya fueron comprados, los que quedamos tenemos valores”

El funcionario cercano a Macri dijo que esa frase no apuntaba a Guillermo Montenegro, ni a Diego Ritondo ni a Diego Santilli. Y le apuntó a Valenzuela. “Llamó la atención la velocidad con la que salió, la mayoría lo entendió como que tuvo cola de paja”, dijo entre risas.

De Andreis luego intentó bajar un cambio. “El precio no es solo un intercambio de dinero. Cuando hacés cualquier cosa para mantener el poder, también es un precio”. 