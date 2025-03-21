De ser el demonio a una “solución” natural: la relación psicótica del FMI con Argentina

Siempre vuelve. El nuevo acuerdo con el Fondo fue aprobado con los ojos cerrados por la mayoría del staff parlamentario. Condenados al éxito.

“Te acordás hermano que tiempos aquellos, eran más progres los progres nuestros….”. Ah no, la letra del tango era diferente. Si parece que fue ayer cuando sonaban voces como las de Mario Cafiero o Pino Solanas que se animaban a plantear la deuda ilegítima y la ruptura con el FMI. Hoy por hoy la máxima fanquicia acreedora a nivel mundial se aggiornó en sus envases y promete un endeudamiento sano , sin exceso de azúcar.

Si parece que fue ayer, cuando el Adolfo anunciaba, con un torrente de aplausos y ovaciones , el default, es decir la cesación de pagos a los acreedores. “No podemos obviar que la llamada deuda externa es el más grande negociado económico que haya vivido la historia argentina” , dijo el ex presidente de una semana.

Las marchas, no solo de trapos rojos, vilipindeaban al organismo creado en la Confederación de las Naciones Unidas en 1944, un año antes de la bomba atómica de Nagasaki, último acto de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Eran radicales , peronistas , sectores autopercibidos progresistas. Reinstalada la democracia, en 1983, banderas identificadas con los colores sandinistas, adeptos al Bisonte Oscar Alende, replicaban consignas anti fondomoneteristas.

En 1958, durante el gobierno de Arturo Frondizi, se firmó el primer acuerdo con el FMI por 75 millones de dólares. A partir del inicio de la relación patológica, el país fue multiplicando su deuda con etapas de alivios o impases, siempre mostrando una zanahoria por delante y una espada de damocles raspando las espaldas. Las promesas fueron que el país se endeudaba para generar un crecimiento sostenido.

Argentina se fue transformando en el país que más créditos solicitó al organismo. La frase “vivir con lo nuestro”, del economista Aldo Ferrer, fue derritindose en un plato llamado utopía . Cuando Raúl Alfonsín asumió la presidencia de la República Argentina, la deuda externa rondaba los 43.600 millones de dólares.

La trampa fue perfecta ya que culminando la dictadura militar, el país y no tenía idea de a cuanto había ascendido su deuda , pero si que el país debía seguir endeudándose para seguir pagando, ya ni siquiera se postulaban proyectos de despegue o futura autonomía. El círculo vivioso desplazando al virtuoso.

De los misteriosos señores de trajes y lentes oscuros , que en sus maletines traían fórmulas de ajuste llegando de incógnito,  mutaron a señoras simples y empáticas que parecen estar difundiendo platos nutritivos y económicos.  Kristalina Georgieva , ¿ no es acaso la versión moderna de Petrona de Gandulfo?

El fallo del magistrado,  Jorge Ballesteros, sobre la ilegitimidad de la deuda (conocido como causa Olmos) , no torció la historia. El fallo fue puro simbolismo , agitador de conciencias, al afirmar : “el país fue puesto desde 1976 bajo la voluntad de acreedores externos. La existencia de un vínculo explícito entre la deuda externa, la entrada de capital externo de corto plazo y altas tasas de interés en el mercado interno y el sacrificio correspondiente del presupuesto nacional desde 1976 no podía pasar inadvertido para las autoridades del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) que supervisaban las negociaciones económicas”.

Durante los 4 años de gobierno de Mauricio Macri, la deuda bruta aumentó en US$ 54 mil millones. Esto implica un incremento en promedio anual de US$ 13.502 millones Macri que se rasga las vestiduras por mejor institucionalidad , acordó un empréstito millonario con el Fondo sin pasar por el Congreso.

De una forma menos acomplejada, Milei hizo un DNU y lo envió a un Congreso de sonámbulos y riñeros. Obtuvo el blindaje del nuevo mangazo por 129 votos afirmativos. Los tumultos y hasta escenas de pujilatos taparon una verdadera tragedia de calidad en los debates : todos sesionaron sin conocer los detalles del paquete con el FMI.

Cuando el actual presidente era diputado nacional, despotricaba contra el acuerdo con el FMI que el entones presidente , Alberto, mantenía en vilo del debate público.  Decía en una entrevista , otra vez con Jonatan Viale, que “el fondo es una institución nefasta y una porquería”. Hace horas afirmó que el nuevo acuerdo se destrabaría a mediados de Abirl. “No sabes hermano lo tirste que estoy…Se me ha hecho vuelo de trinos…Y sangre la voz…”.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 