Del sable corvo de San Martín al ego erecto de Milei

Fue trasladada finalmente la reliquia histórica al regimiento de San Lorenzo, de los Granaderos a Caballo. De vuelta el simbolismo para construir un relato.

Nuevamente los políticos nos hacen sumergir en la historia , Mejor dicho a chapotearla en el barro, El traslado del sable corvo del General San Martín fue transformado en un relato de soberanía,  en medio de muchos factores que la dejan , al menos , en un paréntesis dubitativo.

Milei , desde  comienzo reverenció  a los Granaderos sumando referencias en cada uno de sus actos. ,Decidió el trasladó de la reliquia histórica del Museo Histórico Nacional al Regimiento de Granaderos a Caballo , en San Lorenzo.

Sin duda descasará, el sable corvo, en un lugar coherente con el camino del Padre de la patria pero con una importante salvedad: los donantes , la familia de Rosas, tuvieron como última voluntad que estuviera custodiado en el Museo Histórico Nacional. Los principales historiadores  y museólogos,  así lo acreditan .

En 1897 la hija de Rosas dona el sable corvo de San Martín al Museo Histórico Nacional donde permanece por 66 años. El dictador Onganía se lo entrega a los Granaderos. Cristina lo restituye al museo. Milei se lo entrega, ahora, a  Granaderos . Ese es el bamboleo que sufre otra de nuestras raíces identitarias.

La relación reconstruida entre San Martín y Rosas fue una situación tirante pero de respeto y reconocimiento mutuo. Bajo el ostracismo del exilio, San Martín siempre ofreció sus servicios a la patria, Al enterarse del bloqueo que Francia había impuesto a su patria, San Martín ofrecíó sus servicios para pelear  “en cualquier clase que se me destine”, como explicitó en la carta dirigida a Juan Manuel de Rosas.

Cierra la misiva , el libertador:

“En cualquier de los dos casos -es decir, que mis servicios sean o no aceptados-, yo tendré siempre una completa satisfacción en que usted me crea sinceramente su apasionado servidor y compatriota, que besa su mano”.

Ese sable, en 1848, San Martín se lo dona a Juan Manuel de Rosas por la digna defensa que hizo de la patria ante el bloqueo anglofrancés. Rosas, cuando viaja a Londres, lo lleva consigo y, cuando muere, queda en manos de Manuelita Rosas. Manuelita Rosas. En 1896, cuando Gustavo Vergara inaugura el Museo Histórico Nacional, lo solicita al reunir piezas importantes de todo el mundo. La familia lo dona con cargo, es decir, con la condición de que esté exhibido en ese museo.

Todo lo exhibido ayer, por el primer mandatario, es relato y distracción. Por supuesto que ha sido repudiable su robo dos veces por sectores peronistas como sigue siendo flagrante el robo de las manos de Perón. Nuestra historia está plagada de datos sangrientos, divisionistas y maniqueos .

Nuestro presidente necesita seguir vitalizando su super ego , erecto, para generar relatos, en medio de toma de desiciones trascendentales. Los próceres o los personajes de nuestra historia ya no están para juzgarlo.

Horacio Caride

 

 