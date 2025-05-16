Después del dictámen del Procurador , también hay peronistas que la quieren fuera de la cancha a Cristina

Ahora tiene la manija la Corte. Si falla antes de octubre puede tener un efecto dentro del esquema eletoral de la provincia. Asoman los renovadores.

El Procurador, Eduardo Casal, movió una ficha estratégica y ahora asoma una definición de la Corte que no será inocua a su efecto electoral en la provincia de Buenos Aires. El jefe de los fiscales pidió duplicar la pena de la ex presidenta condenada por el caso Vialidad a 6 años de cárcel.  Administración fraudulenta en prejucio del estado y asociación ilícita son las figuras que pensan sobre la líder kirchnerista.

Ahora , la Corte que venía realizando un excelso tiempismo debería apurar la lectura sobre si deja firme la condena o acepta la apelación de la defens de Cristina. De eso dependerá si puede ser candidata a diputada nacional por la provincia de Buenos Aires. Los tiempos corren ya que la elección legislativa provincia ha quedado desdoblada ,  triunfando la postura del gobernaodr Kicillof que viene marcando sus diferencias con la ex mandataria. Se realizarán el próximo 7 de setiembre : ¿ llegará Cristina a ser candidata de la unbidad con Kicillof?

Los neo renovadores, tantas veces agazapados , parecen teney mayor vigor en sus voces. Uno de ellos , Juanchi Zabatela, expresó que La Cámpora es un mal que hay que erradicar ya que “es malo para el peronismo y para la democracia”.

Otras voces como las del intendente de Tres de Febrero, Fernando Gray, viene reclamando un paso al costado de Cristina. Otros como el candidato porteño , Abal Medina , creer se rportadores del legado y les pegan a los que “se esconden destras de las urnas”.