Diego Santilli , ese colorado que te puede salvar en la ruleta

Santiilli, el nuevo ministro de Interior, deberá re asfaltar el camino del diálogo con los gobernadores. Una jugada arriesgada para su camino a gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires.

El colorado se juega a pleno en el casino de la política. Descansaba en el confort de verse el gran ganador del domingo 26 , realizando una remontada histórica, tras el escándalo Espert.

En política , si el poder te llama no podes dejar pasar la oportunidad ni decirle que que no a un presidente. Como contamos, Santilli se entera de la noticia cuando estaba viendo la carrera de TC de su hijo , en Paraná (Entre Ríos).

Santilli, reconoce cansancio, pero sabe que su tiempo es ahora. Toma moderada distancia de Mauricio y se reubica en el nuevo mapa político , con notoria plasticidad.

El presidente vio en él , una pieza justa para reemplazar el rol que, como podía , ejercía Guillermo Francos .

Si bien era Jefe de gabinete , estaba también en la cuestión del  ministerio político en relación con las provincias. En las formalidad era Lisandro Catalán, pero en el fondo, Francos era quien prestaba oídos a mandatarios provinciales que se sentían maltratados por el triángulo de poder.

Ese rol  -que se pensaba-, iba a ser suplido por Santiago Caputo, tomó de sorpresa a muchos y hasta el mismísimo Santilli.

El asesor prémium , posteó la bienvenida al Colorado , con el que siempre tuvo excelente relación.

Sin embargo, fue Karina la que  le dio la alfombra roja, al nuevo integrante del gabinete y fue ella también que condicionó a su rival interno para que terminara desechando la oferta de dejar de ser monotributista y poseer un ministerio.

Según cuentan, la Gran Hermana quería ponerle una mesa de control político al posible nuevo ministro.

La carrera política por el control y ejercicio del poder, se ha transformado en una mesa de juego , donde el apostador  tiene fijas que se caen como un castillo de naipes.

¿ Quién hubiera creído que Milei, y su candidato (el Colo), iban a dar vuelta la historia con semanas de acumulación de desprestigio, en el ejercicio de administrador y escándalos acumulados?

  ¿ Quién hubiera imaginado que Karina , salpicada por todas las esferas, revalidara títulos de armadora política en la provincia juntos con los Menem?

La motosierra de Milei sigue activa ,detrás de la destrucción intenta reconstruir. Unos siete legisladores del PRO , cercanos a Patricia Bullrich, se definieron a pasarse al bloque de la LLA. En tanto, Mauricio Macri se sintió desairado nuevamente en Olivos.

Las cuentas , esas que Milei se obsesionan que dos mas dos den cuatro, en el Congreso siguen sin cerrar.

En tanto,  la única buena nueva que tuvo Mauricio gue el campeonato de ruckby,  de su Cardenal New man.

Los cambios, permanentes, de ánimos de la sociedad , deberían advertir al gobierno que este presente debe ser mensurado con humildad y criterio con sentido común.

El tire funcionó un tiempo y el afloje tiene el límite de no perder la brújula sobre el orden fiscal. A modo de ejemplo, el presupuesto que envió el Ejecutivo al Congreso , repite fórmulas impositivas rígidas ,lejanas a las promesas iniciales de campaña.

Promete una suba del 20% en IVA, 25% en ganancias y 23 % en retenciones . Es decir , el sistema impositivo tradicional goza de muy buena salud.

Horacio Caride

 

 