Dirigentes de distintos espacios le pidieron al Gobierno que respete la libertad de expresión

Es un comunicado firmado por dirigentes del PRO, la Coalición Cívica, el radicalismo, y otras fuerzas opositoras al gobierno de Milei.

Dirigentes del PRO, la Coalición Cívica, el radicalismo, y otras fuerzas opositoras al gobierno de Javier Milei publicaron un comunicado para reclamar que se respete la libertad de expresión. “Observamos con preocupación la escalada de las expresiones desde el máximo estamento de poder, cómo el Presidente de la Nación, y muchos de sus seguidores, usan la descalificación, el insulto o hasta denuncias contra periodistas, o ataques a los propios medios de comunicación, como un intento de deslegitimación de su palabra”, dice el documento.

El comunicado completo

La libertad de prensa es uno de los pilares fundamentales de toda República. Sin prensa libre, no hay democracia. Sin posibilidad de expresar ideas, críticas o investigaciones sin temor, no hay libertad.

Observamos con preocupación la escalada de las expresiones desde el máximo estamento de poder, cómo el Presidente de la Nación, y muchos de sus seguidores, usan la descalificación, el insulto o hasta denuncias contra periodistas, o ataques a los propios medios de comunicación, como un intento de deslegitimación de su palabra.

La incitación al odio de manera explícita, o el ejercicio de violencia física en algunos casos, hacen más grave aún la situación y nos ponen en el deber de advertir sobre el grave retroceso institucional que ello implica, afectando la convivencia democrática, el respeto y el debate público en la Argentina.

La Constitución Nacional tutela de manera categórica la libertad de prensa y expresión, entendiendo su vulneración como el primero de los síntomas de las tiranías.

El ataque a la prensa no busca ni defiende la verdad. Se utiliza el poder del Estado para intimidar, silenciar y disciplinar a quienes ejercen su labor de manera crítica. Es necesaria una reacción común y colectiva y hacerlo a tiempo, desde la política y desde todos los estamentos de la sociedad.

Nuestra fecha patria, este 25 de Mayo, es una oportunidad para ratificar el compromiso democrático con la libertad de prensa.

Convocamos a líderes y fuerzas políticas, organizaciones sociales, universidades, referentes culturales, entidades periodísticas y ciudadanas y ciudadanos, a suscribir un compromiso público en defensa de la libertad de expresión y de la labor de los trabajadores y trabajadoras de la prensa.

Ante cada intento de silenciamiento, proponemos:

-Sostener un apoyo irrestricto a la libertad de expresión, incluso cuando las críticas se dirijan a nuestros propios espacios oreferentes.

-Denunciar de manera pública y sostenida cada intento de hostigamiento del poder contra periodistas, en especial cuando se los
acuse falsamente.

-Utilizar todos los canales de comunicación institucionales, partidarios o sociales disponibles para visibilizar y condenar estos actos de persecución.

-Nunca dejar de considerar la perspectiva ética de las relaciones y la convivencia política y social, aún y especialmente en tiempos
electorales.

El silencio frente al autoritarismo es una forma de complicidad.

Por eso, reafirmamos nuestro compromiso con una Argentina donde la crítica no sea delito y la verdad no tenga dueño.

SERGIO ABREVAYA
DANIEL ARROYO
CARLA CARRIZO
JULIO COBOS
MONICA FEIN
SILVIA LOSPENNATO
MARTIN LOUSTEAU
FACUNDO MANES
RAMIRO GUTIERREZ
RICARDO LOPEZ MURPHY
EMILIO MONZO
PAULA OLIVETO
MIGUEL ANGEL PICHETTO
MARGARITA STOLBIZER
GUADALUPE TAGLIAFERRI
VICTORIA TOLOSA PAZ