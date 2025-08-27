Duggan no puede contener a su tropa de panelistas

Se le fue, del programa .Horacio Embón. Cómo sigue Duro de Domar.

El concuctor de C5N está rabioso con el momento televisivo de anoche,cuando su panelista Horacio Embón se levantó del programa ofendido. Resulta que Duggan venía pidiéndole al veterano profesional que no desviara la atención de lo que se venía debatiendo en Duro de Domar. En un momento se le escapó: ” no digamos boludeces”. Fue en ese instante que Embon se sacón el micr´fono solapero, y furioso partió del set televisivo. Seguía rebotando su réplica: ” mi no me decis que digo boludeces”, gritó. El conductor de Duro de Domar le pidió a los técnicos que le apaguen el micrófono.

 

El episodio de fuga de un panelista por pelearse con Duggan no es el primero .  A Pablo se le fueron varios compañeros por disentir con sus formas de conducir el programa de debate político.