Echarri se cruzó con un periodista por el acuerdo con el FMI

Pablo Echarri estuvo en la mesa de Mirtha en modo “candidato”. Aunque no se anima a dar el salto y convertirse en candidato, cada vez que puede el actor expone sus ideas sobre el futuro del país. Esta vez se agarró con Diego Sehikman por el acuerdo con el Fondo Monetario.