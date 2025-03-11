El “Cuervo” Larroque llegó a Bahía Blanca y volvieron las pecheras

El ministro anunció la llegada de camiones con ayuda.

El ministro de Desarrollo de la provincia de Buenos Aires, el Cuervo Larroque, llegó este martes a Bahía Blanca con ayuda para los damnificados por la tragedia. Lo hizo junto a unos 300 militantes con pecheras. La imagen hizo acordar a la inundación de 2023 en La Plata. En ese entonces, Larroque era diputado y terminó envuelto en una polémica cuando se enojó por una pregunta del periodista Juan Miceli por las pecheras de La Cámpora. El final es conocido: Miceli terminó afuera de la Tv Pública.

Este martes, Larroque llegó con militantes. Todos tenían pecheras del Ministerio de Desarrollo. El ministro anunció la llegada con camiones con mercadería, ropa, camas y colchones. Además hombres y mujeres de toda la provincia trabajarán en White, Cerri, Noroeste y Villa Mitre para coordinar los operativos de entrega y ayuda del Comité de Crisis Municipal.