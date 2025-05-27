El escándalo de la jueza Makintach y el juicio a Maradona opacó al “empanada gate”

La magistrada que grabó un documental a escondidas fue apartada.

No hubo sorpresa. La jueza Julieta Makintach, acusada de grabar un documental a escondidas, fue apartada del juicio por la muerte de Diego Maradona. El papelón recorre el mundo.

Makintach ahora afronta una ola de denuncias penales y hasta pedidos de juicio político. Su carrera corre peligro.

Durante la audiencia de este martes, la Fiscalía presentó el trailer del documental que tenía como protagonista a la jueza. Son casi dos minutos de imágenes de archivo y algunos inserts que se grabaron justo antes del comienzo del juicio. El documental se iba a llamar “Justicia Divina”.

El escándalo, con repercusiones mundiales, terminó de opacar la polémica de las empanadas. El “empanada gate” arrancó el domingo con los dichos de Ricardo Darín y se potenció con la respuesta del ministro Toto Caputo. No hubo famoso que no hablara del tema.