El Gobierno quiere cantar re truco con un ancho falso

Se autoconvence que dará vuelta la tendencia en las elecciones del domingo. Más allá del resultado, deberá tener otra actitud política ante los desafíos.

Otra vez el cierre de la campaña del oficialismo libertario estuvo signada por el exitismo y la desconexion con la dura realidad que vive el país. Pese al fuerte e inusual apoyo externo por parte de los EE.UU., la confianza en los mercados no se retoma y en la calle hay escasez de recursos. No es reducible todo al “miedo Kuka”.

En este duro contexto, Milei se puso otra vez a la espalda la campaña. Cerró con un acto en Rosario plagado de desajustes emocionales. En el desborde llegó a afirmar  “el lunes comenzaremos de cero” . ¿Hubo un primer tiempo o fingiremos demencia?

Otra sin razón es pretender que el presupuesto y próximas reformas estructurales estarían servidas en bandeja. El gobierno debe hacer ele esfuerzo y demostrar que la búsqueda de consensos es una parada casi obligada en democracia. Querer cantar re turco con un. ancho falso es a todas luces inverosímil.

Los números electorales el domingo a la noche podrían ser manipulables is la diferencia no es generosa. Hay una radiografia aproximada de lo que sucedería  pero nadie arriesga el pellejo en una apuesta sobre la mesa. Dependerá mucho del grado de participación electoral.

Los pronosticadores , en tiéndanse del servicio meteorológico , si tienen. una certeza. la semana entrante entrará una corriente de aire muy frio.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 