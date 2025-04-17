El hijo de Beto Casella salió furioso a defender a su padre de los ataque de Canosa

Franco llamó “basura” a al conductora del 13. Beto dijo que las denuncias potentes de Canosa se van desvaneciendo.

Franco Casella comenzó a estar más frente a cámara que en su rol de productor periodístico. Lo hace en setreaming , redes y como columnista en Net TV.  El miércoles pasado, explotó en defensa de su padre, al que Viviana Canosa quiso ensuciar exponiendo su personalidad como proclive a ser amigo de personajes polémicos , caso del Bambino Veira o al afirmar que cuando eran compañeros de programa : “Se bajaba los pantalones y mostraba el culo en los camarines”.

Franco expotó en cámaras y llamó “basura” a la conductora.y le advirtió “no te tengo miedo, estás machando a todos…”, recalcó.

Mientras tanto, Beto fue abordado por los “movileros” quienes todos los días buscan repercusiones del escándalo Lizy Tragliani y otros famososos , salpicados por la denuncia en Comodoro Py.  Casella advirtió que Canosa carece d epruebas y la causa se estaría diluyendo….

 

 

 

Por su lado, Jorge Rial que en principio valoró “la valentía de Canosa”, comenzó a dejarla sola. Hizo todo un informe en C5N contanto un perfil escabroso de quien sería la fuente de Canosa, un norteamericano llamado Tim Ballard, ex agente de la CIA que inspiró la película Sonido de Libertad.