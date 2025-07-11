El hijo de Pettinato duró un mes

Homero duró poco en la pantalla del 13. Este viernes 11 de julio será la última emisión del programa de entretenimientos que medía 2.4%. “A veces son malas noticias si le agarraste mucho cariño al formato, pero esto tuvo dos semanas de aire, es totalmente olvidable“, lanzó filoso el hijo de Pettinato.

Reacción en Cadena , Fin.