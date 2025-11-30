El hombre imantado fue un impostor en el Congreso de una diputada macrista

Un personaje similar había estado en un programa de TV antes de la pandemia haciendo el mismo espectáculo.

La diputada del PRO Marilú Quiroz propició un show en el Congreso que nada le tuvo que envidiar a los programas impacto, como lo fueron el de Mauro Viale o de Susana Giménez cuando invitó a Nelson, el hombre mas bajo del mundo.

En este caso, la legisladora chaqueña invitó al Parlamento al llamado “hombre imantado”, sin chequear debidamente quien era ese jardinero que dice que tras vacunarse con una dosis de Astrazeneca

Lo que hace del caso una verdadera fantochada, es que un personaje similar  , ya había mostrado sus especiales habilidades en un programa de TV, el de Mariana Fabbiani, pero en un claro contexto de show. Fue hace 11 años , antes de la pandemia, es decir no estaban las vacunas anti Covid.

Especialistas han reconocido este fenómeno como un efecto fisico de algunas personas  denominado “tensión superficial”. Nada relacionado con las vacunas.

Ahora, el gobierno nacional , que tuvo varios referentes anti vacunas, inclusive el presidente cuando fue candidato en la presidencial, sacó un comunicado repudiando el acto en el Congreso. El PRO tomó distancia de la diputada Quiroz.

El escandaloso acto en el Congreso sucede en una etapa de baja ponderación de la población a vacunarse,