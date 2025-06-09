El jefe de la custodia de Cristina estuvo en Tigre pero ….

El jefe de la custodia de Cristina Kirchner, Diego Carbone, estuvo de visita en la Municipalidad de Tigre. La visita, en persona, agitó los rumores en medio de la tensión por la posible detención de la ex presidenta en algún lugar de la provincia de Buenos Aires. Sin embargo, fuentes del Municipio advirtieron que la visita de Carbone tuvo que ver con un trámite personal “para la aprobación de unos planos”.