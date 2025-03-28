“El Lobo” amenaza con prender el ventilador contra Piccirillo y Jesica Cirio

Es el ex policía que hizo de vínculo entre el empresario y la brigada. La declaración está prevista para el lunes.

“El Lobo” Smith es un personaje clave de la novela de Jesica Cirio. Se trata de un ex policía de la Federal que fue nexo entre Picirillo y los policías que le armaron la emboscada al empresario Francisco Hauque. Eso es lo que consideró el fiscal al momento de ordenar su detención.

Smith conoció a Piccirillo hace dos años.  En el comienzo hacía una suerte de consultor en temas de seguridad y luego se dedicó a varias tareas sensibles. “Conoció mucho de la vida comercial y privada de Piccirillo”, dijo su abogado.

“El Lobo” aparece en las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad. Y luego se fue a Nordelta. Los registros del barrio Yacht demostraron que ingresó a las 2 de la madrugada del 18 de enero a la casa de Piccirillo y Cirio y se fue cerca de las 6.