El meteorólogo estrella de TN ,pifió con la peregrinación

Matías Bertolotti dio que hablar con su lamentable comentario sobre la peregrinación a Lujan. Como se sabe las inclemencias del tiempo no acompañaron. El especialista del tiempo, señaló que fue “denigrante” exponer a los fieles a caminar con el agua por las rodillas.¿ Sabrá eso de que la fe mueve montañas?

https://x.com/El_Prensero/status/1975704621546123377

 