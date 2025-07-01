El picante reclamo de Luisa Albinoni a Tinelli

Aprovechado los rumores sobre el cierre definitivo de la productora “La Flia”, Luisa Albonini se quejó por una supuesta deuda que tienen con ella. “Hola Marcelito me acabo de enterar que cerras LaFlia. Me vas a pagar lo del año pasado o me considero garcada?“, lanzó.

Tinelli decidió salir al cruce de los rumores. “En relación a algunas noticias que están difundiendo sobre el supuesto cierre de la productora Laflia, quiero decirles que eso es falso”, fue lo primero que expresó en dicha publicación. Y agregó: “La productora no cierra, sigue con los proyectos que tenía en curso para este año y para el próximo, tanto a nivel local como internacional. Lo único que se está haciendo es una reestructuración de personal, como lo hacen tantas empresas en este país”.