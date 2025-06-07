“El Poder Judicial argentino es una mierda”

Los rumores sobre el fallo de la Corte en el caso de Vialidad, que obligaría a Cristina Kirchner a cumplir su condena, encendieron los micrófonos.

“El Poder Judicial argentino es una mierda. La jueza Makintach es la regla … ¿Lorenzetti va a decirme si Cristina es mas o menos corrupta que Macri? Que se vayan a la …”, se despachó la periodista.