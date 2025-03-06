El Poder Judicial de la Ciudad presente en un Congreso sobre IA

Entre el 4 y 5 de marzo se llevó a cabo el Congreso “IA, Justicia y Democracia”, el cual estuvo organizado por el Comité Panamericano de Juezas y Jueces por los Derechos Sociales y la Doctrina Franciscana (COPAJU), que preside el juez Roberto Gallardo, y su rama académica, el Instituto de Investigaciones Jurídicas Fray Bartolomé de las Casas (IFCB). El encuentro contó con la participación de más de 60 jueces de América que, junto a académicos y expertos, reflexionaron sobre los impactos de la Inteligencia Artificial en el ámbito de la justicia y las prácticas democráticas.

En el marco de dicho encuentro, que tuvo lugar en la sede de la Pontificia Academia de las Ciencias Sociales, la secretaria de Administración General y Presupuesto del Poder Judicial, Genoveva Ferrero, afirmó: “Para obtener una aplicación beneficiosa de la IA se necesita una fuerte alianza entre la innovación tecnológica y los derechos humanos”. En ese sentido, Ferrero destacó: “El Poder Judicial de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires aspira a ser un referente responsable que demuestre que, con los debidos controles, poniendo en el centro de la escena al hombre y un estricto apego a la ética, la IA puede ser un instrumento de justicia y no un factor de desigualdad”.

Por su parte, el consejero Luis Duacastella Arbizu profundizó sobre los alcances de la IA generativa, “capaz de crear contenido original e indistinguible del humano”. Sobre ello, el consejero citó al Papa Francisco, resaltando que “la tecnología nace con un propósito y, en su impacto en la sociedad humana, representa siempre una forma de orden en las relaciones sociales y una disposición de poder, que habilita a alguien a realizar determinadas acciones impidiéndole a otros”.

Sobre el tema abordado, el magistrado y presidente del COPAJU, Roberto Gallardo, dijo: “No se observa mucha preocupación entre los desarrolladores de IA por resolver los problemas acuciantes del planeta y de la humanidad como el cambio climático, la pobreza, el hambre, la migración forzada y la carencia de agua, temas para los cuales las inversiones específicas son comparativamente insignificantes”. En su ponencia en el Congreso, Gallardo también profundizó sobre “la falacia sobre la supuesta neutralidad quirúrgica de los sistemas de IA” y advirtió: “Si no hacemos algo para evitar esa supuesta neutralidad, permitiremos que poderosas corporaciones generadoras impongan gradualmente nuevos paradigmas civilizatorios de los que luego será muy difícil abstraerse”.

La delegación del Poder Judicial porteño que participó del encuentro incluyo a los mencionados Gallardo, Duacastella Arbizu y Ferrero y el asesor tutelar ante la Cámara de Apelaciones en lo Contencioso Administrativo, Tributario y de Relaciones de Consumo, Gustavo Moreno, entre otros.

Asimismo, participaron algunos magistrados y funcionarios nacionales como el juez en lo Correccional y de Menores de Posadas, César Jiménez, el integrante de la Cámara Nacional de Apelaciones del Trabajo, Roberto Pompa, el defensor general de la provincia de Entre Ríos, Maximiliano Benítez, el asesor de incapaces de Trenque Lauquen, Rómulo Abregú, la jueza Civil y Comercial con competencia en Familia de Monte Quemado (Santiago del Estero), Valeria de los Ángeles Díaz y la jueza de Familia de Chubut, Ivana Wolansky, entre otras.