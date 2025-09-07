El resultado es el que no quería imaginarse Milei ni los mercados

El peronismo obtubo un tirunfo claro en las legislativas bonaerenses. El efecto Karina.

Si estuvieramos en la costa norteamericana, se podría decri que el huracán Karina arrasó.El dudoso comportamiento de la hermana del presidente en el manejo de la cosa pública y hasta la forma de armado político, dejó a la intemperie los problemasde gobernabilidad futuros. De eso habla el revés de este domingo para la fuerza LLA.

Los mercados quiería que al menos la derrota fuera cortita de menos de 5 puntos. Sin embargo, la holgura del tirunfo de Kicillof puso patas para arriba la expectativa de un lunes tranquilo. La palabra del presidente reocnociendo la derrota puede ser , con el agregado de algun mensaje conliciliador , un efecto algo reparador. Dificil imaginarlo por la personalidad del primer mandatario.

El gobierno apostó todo a nacilnalizar la elección y le salió mal. En cambio, Kicillof desdobló la elección y le salió muy bien. Su futuro estará atado a que los intendentes , valuartes de la tracción de los votos le reconozcan el liderazgo abasoluto por encima de Cristina.

El tirunfo peronista se ensalza már por el importante nivel de participación ciudadana, superior al 63 %.

 

 