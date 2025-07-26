Fantino: “La AFA es de las pocas cosas que funciona en Argentina”

Alejandro Fantino dejó atrás sus viejas disputas con el Chiqui Tapia. En el programa de Carnaval Stream, el conductor recordó que comenzó a amigarse con el presidente de la AFA cuando falleció su padre y que después hubo varios gestos personales. En ese contexto, lanzó una frase para el mundo libertario: “La AFA es de las pocas cosas que funciona en Argentina”.  