Fran Fijap dice se “infiltró” en La Cámpora para hacer un informe en las redes

El youtuber dice que la agrupación funcionaba como una “secta”.

En su raid mediático para contar detalles del encontronazo entre Facundo Manes y Santiago Caputo, el youtuber libertario Fran Fijap contó que en el pasado se “infiltró” en La Cámpora como si fuera un chiste. Utilizó una terminología propia de los espías y de los servicios de inteligencia.

“Tenía un primo que tenía una novia kirchnerista. Fui una sola vez, era una secta, y luego hice un informe“, contó Fijap entre risas en el programa “La Ves” de TN.

Todo comenzó cuando le preguntaron si era verdad que tuvo un pasado kirchnerista. Fijap lo negó rotundamente.