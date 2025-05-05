Gonzalo Valenzuela criticó a los argentinos por “La Mano de Dios”

El actor chileno Gonzalo Valenzuela criticó la Mano de Dios, el gol que Diego Armando Maradona le hizo a los ingleses en 1986. Según el chileno, los argentinos al andiosar ese gol ilegitimo luego justificamos cualquier cosa. Parece que el ex de Juanita se recibió de sociólogo…

 