Guillermo Moreno tendrá su programa de radio para la campaña

Lo hará en Radio del Plata. Es amigo de los dueños. Sspechas sobre los fondos de campaña.

Guillermo Moreno se dará el gusto. Siempre trata de instalrse como panelista rotativo de algunos programas amigos. Lo hace en Crónica y C5N. Ahoras, sumará porgrama propio . Por las tarde en Radio del Plata.

Moreno impulsa a su candidato en la ciudad que es el koreano Alejandro Kim. Dicen que desde sus tarde en el Plata agitará la campaña porteña. Desde las huestes de Santoro sospechan que su campaña es sostenifa por fondos mileístas para sacarle votos al representante kirchnerista.

El dirigente peronista fue el que primereó sobre una idea de Asamblea Legislativa para echar a Milie.

 

 

 