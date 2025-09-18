Heridas abiertas en el PRO y un Macri que se muestra indiferente a la Rosada

La última sesión de diputados dejó expuesta la interna con Lospenatto y Vidal.

Ritondo la increpó con fiereza a la diputada Silvia Lospenatto.La misma que el partido mandó al sacrificio , para encabezar la pelea con los violetas en la ciudad, obteniendo una derrota contundente. La legisladora , de experiencia legislativa no pudo transmitir confianza y partió de un profundo desconocimiento de su imagen, por parte la los porteños. Aquel triunfo contundente de la LLA hacia presagiar que el partido creado por Milei se comía lo chicos crudos, pero pasaron cosas…en un par de semanas.

Los problemas para entender consensos mínimos y tejido de puentes son algo embrionario por parte de este gobierno. Ritondo, que se puso apurado la “peluca” libertaria, vivió ayer con bronca y na suerte de traición , los votos disidentes dentro del bloque que comanda. Pucho se juega demasiado.Pretende presidir la Cámara , partir del 10 de diciembre próximo, desplazando al desorientado Martín Menem.

El doble rechazo a los vetos presidenciales tuvo un costo político altísimo para el oficialismo. Una situación sin precedentes desde 1983. Lospenatto , al igual que otros legisladores de los llamados dialoguistas , encontraron, en la temática salud y educación, un límite para acompañar con los ojos cerrados la motosierra.

Lospenatto llegó a ser la preferida de Milei, de parte de los amarillos.El primer mandatario la valorizaba por ser una surte de “heronía ” que le puso el cuerpo a la Ley Bases. Tampoco, olvidaba que ella fue una de las pocas que lo tomaba en serio, cuando se aburría como legislador , acurrucado en el fondo del recinto junto a Villarruel. El tiempo y el desgaste pasó rápido.

En tanto, Francos y Patricia llaman al teléfono de Mauricio Macri con la intención de volver a acercarlo a la Rosada. Macri enfrió su celular e hizo saber que no quiere seguir perdiendo el tiempo . ¿ Para qué?, fue su mensaje.

Es cierto que fue ninguneado tras varias comidas en Olivos , milanesas mediantes. Tan cierto , como que el ex presidente también incurrió en errores importantes de cálculo político. Los suyos se sienten huérfanos.Abandonados a caprichos personales de un hombre que quiere seguir mandando sin meterse a fondo ni resignar su vida de rico.

Mauricio practica el arte del alquimista , un tiempismo que irrita a los que están en la primera línea de batalla. La única señal que dio fue autorizar un comunicado del PRO ratificando su voluntad de apoyar el presupuesto que enviará al Congreso el Poder Ejecutivo, por eso de la religión de equilibrio fiscal.

Horacio Caride