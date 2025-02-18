Jony Viale no fue a la radio y se espera su presencia en TN

El conductor pegó el faltazo a la radio tras el escándalo por el contenido de la entrevista con Milei. En TN lo esperan para esta noche mientras intentan arreglar las consecuencias de la filtración del crudo.

En ese segmento de la entrevista, Milei aseguraba que su cuenta de X era personal y que el ministro de Justicia se iba a hacer cargo de la defensa jurídica. Santiago Caputo ingresó al set, pidió cortar esa parte y retomar con otra pregunta.

Cuando el programa de radio ya había arrancado, Jony publicó un breve tuit: “No les voy a dar el gusto. Preparensé para esta noche”.