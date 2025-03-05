Kicillof modelo 2025: un progre en tratamiento

Se espera que anuncie el adelantamiento de las elecciones en la Provincia. Además, dijo que le descontará a los docentes que paren. Su pelea con Cristina.

Parece que ahora al “soviético” no le gusta más la melena al viento de Baradel. En un hecho insólito, el mandatario provincial advirtió que se le descontará del salario a los docentes que paren. Un cambio copernicano para uno de los representantes de la progresía peronista. ¿Qué le pasó?

Indudablemente, el discurso de derecha imperante contagia la flexibilidad de agenda de otras opciones políticas. El ítem inseguridad está sacudiendo a la administración Kicillof con casos permanentes de gran repercusión pública.

El sector kirchnerista deberá debatir la baja de la imputabilidad para los menores que delinquen, asunto que siempre ha sido un tabú para las teorías zafaronistas, de estos sectores políticos.

El filo kirchnerismo, como señaló un seguidor (el periodista militante Roberto Navarro), atraviesa una crisis profunda, que amenaza con provocar su extinsión. Milei pretende ser el cazador que exhiba ese trofeo.

El Kicillof model 2025 se da cuenta del cambio de época. Su enfrentamiento con Cristina no es solo por la fecha de un cronograma electoral sino de enfoque de cómo se puede resetear el proyecto opositor.

El gobernador asistirá a la apertura de la Asamblea bonaerense tras recibir el cimbronazo del rechazo del presupuesto que envió y en medio de fuego amigo. Tiene por delante un gran desafío.

Horacio Caride

 