Kicillof quiere sacar el endeudamiento a los ponchazos y la estrategia puesta en fichas sueltas del PRO

Llegaría al número con diputados que se están despidiendo. Hubo un sugerente acuerdo con el primo de Santilli.

El mandatario bonaerense acciona, a contra reloj, para lograr que la legislatura bonaerense “vieja”, le de el beneplácito de un nuevo endeudamiento. En esta oportunidad será por 3.685 millones de dólares. Si bien, el PRO ha dado un mandato, a los suyos, de votar en contra , se teme de ciertos desprendimientos traviesos.A parte, el gobierno de la provincia negocia nuevos cargos en el BAPRO con intendentes peronistas. Se  irá de ocho sillas a 12, entre las que habrá cuatro que funcionarían como síndicos.

Hizo ruido , en el entorno de Karina, la negociación del Colo Santilli, para que su primo: Agustín Forchieri (PRO), asuma la Vicepresidencia Segunda de diputados provinciales.

En tanto, La Cámpora pone condiciones al gobernador para endeudarse. La relación con Máximo K es cada vez más resbaladiza.

El Colo que se ha ganado el aplauso del presidente Milei, debe todavía dar votos de fidelidad en un gabinete nacional que sufrió una re composición tras el triunfo electoral , aplastante, en las legislativas. No creen que vaya a ocupar el lugar que tuvo Patricia, quien ahora concentra energías en controlar, de cerca, a la vice, Victoria Villarruel, en su rol ahora como senadora oficialista.

Kicillof pretende endeudarse con el manejo de la legislatura “vieja” , es decir prometiendo canjes a los diputados que deberán abandonar sus bancas el próximo 10 de diciembre. A la inversa del gobierno de Milei que encara las reformas de segunda generación esperando la renovación de bancas.

“Para compromisos  de cambios fuertes  hay que ser respetuosos de la transición, y respetar el resultado electoral. Esto es como que un presidente de la república, saliente, firme decretos que comprometan la economía cuando se está despidiendo”, compara una espada libertaria.

Con toda la rosca, el oficialismo cree que, con o sin el PRO, tendrá los votos para reunir los dos tercios que precisa para aprobar la toma de deuda, entre UP, el radicalismo, la Coalición Cívica y los bloques dialoguistas.

 

 