La candidata perruna de Milei

Se llama Karen Reichardt.Es conductora de Amores Perros, un programa de la TV Pública que consiste en promocionar la defensa de los canes. Sería segunda en la listaa de diputados por la provincia de Buenos Aires a diputados nacionales , detrás de Espert. Fue tapa de Play Boy.Trabajó en Brigada Cola.

 

 