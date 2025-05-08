La Corte dio un raquetazo

La Corte Suprema de Justicia le rechazó un pedido de licencia con goce de sueldo al juez de la Cámara de Casación Mariano Borinsky para integrar la delegación argentina que participará en las Macabeadas Mundiales 2025 que se realizarán en Israel.

Borinsky, que juega al tenis, hizo el pedido de licencia del 8 al 20 de julio, y la sustentó en una artículo del reglamento de licencias del Poder Judicial que contempla la solicitud para prácticas deportivas.

Sin embargo, la Corte, con la firma de los jueces Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz y Ricardo Lorenzetti, decidió que “a efectos de asegurar la prestación del mejor servicio de justicia, las licencias otorgadas a los magistrados para participar en congresos, seminarios, conferencias, foros nacionales o internacionales o en cualquier otro tipo de actividad académica o científica, sea cual fuera el carácter en el que se pretenda asistir, se otorgarán solo cuando los temas por desarrollarse tengan una estricta vinculación con la especialidad jurídica del peticionario y no superen, en total, los 10 (diez) días hábiles por año”.