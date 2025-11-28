¿La esposa de Verón fue contra Messi o fue fake?

Juan Sebastián Verón tuvo que salir a aclarar que el supuesto posteo adjudicado a su mujer era falso. “Doy fe que es más argentino que el sorete que ganó el Mundial y que vive en Miami, amigo del gordo”, era el mensaje que le adjudicaban a Valentina Martín. Todo ocurre en medio de la guerra entre la AFA y Estudiantes.