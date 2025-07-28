La ovación a los hermanos Milei y Caputo en la pista de la Rural

La recepción que tuvo la entrada en la pista central de la camioneta que trasladó al presidente, su hermana Karina y el ministro de economía, Toto Caputo, fue de gran apoyo. Se escuchó una ovación. Caputo, “el mejor ministro de economía de toda la historia”, tuvo su espontánea de gloria.