Larreta admitió que nadie lo llama: “A veces pienso que el teléfono está roto”

“Aprendí que la gente era amiga del jefe de Gobierno”, se sinceró.

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta resumió con extrema claridad la diferencia entre tener poder y estar en el llano. Dijo que recibe muy pocas llamadas. “Muchos menos amigos. Los famosos amigos del campeón. A veces pienso que (el teléfono) está roto”, bromeó con sinceridad.

No fue solo eso. Contó que antes lo llamaban y hasta le ofrecían acompañarlo a correr a las 6 AM y ahora lo esquivan para un café. “Tengo la suerte de no ser rencoroso y aprendí que la gente era amiga del jefe de Gobierno. Hoy quedaron solo los amigos y los que trabajaron conmigo”, explico4.

El ex jefe de Gobierno anunció este lunes que será candidato en las elecciones legislativas que se realizarán este año en CABA. Pero evitó aclarar si competirá en mayo próximo a legislador, o en octubre, por una banca en Diputados o el Senado.