Locomotora fue sorpresa en Santa Fe

La boxeadora , Locomotora Oliveras, fue una verdadera sorpresa en la elección de Constituyentes en la provincia de Santa Fe. La pugilista se presento sin estructura y consiguió el 5% de los votos. Dijo que asumirá el rol de Constituyente. La reforma implica darle una reelección a Pullaro, la que Locomotora apoyará. Supo estar cercana a Patricia Bullrich. Hoy por hoy es un figura suelta como Granata.