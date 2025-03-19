Los papelones de los diputados al final fueron la noticia del día

Discusiones, agresiones, insultos y hasta un megáfono dentro del recinto.

Al final no hubo violencia en las calles. La marcha “a favor de los jubilados” tampoco fue masiva. Pero la noticia la dieron adentro del recinto varios diputados con una sumatorio de papelones.

1. El primer hecho visible lo protagonizó la diputada Marcela Pagano, que hace tiempo viene en una batalla contra Martín Menem porque la dejó sin la presidencia de la comisión de Juicio Político. Terminó agarrando un megáfono adentro del recinto para que la escuchen.

2, El segundo papelón estuvo a cargo de Lisandro Almirón, el diputado que se había trompeado con Oscar Zago hace una semana y que ayer lo votó para presidir la Bicameral. Almirón hizo un acting, pidió perdón, y terminó lanzando una frase ridícula. “¿Querés que te de un pico Zago?”. 

3. Otro protagonista habitual de las agresiones, Cecilia Moreau, también dio la nota. “Presidente, mire, la moción de Biasi no corresponde en este momento, pero lo que usted no puede hacer es decir ‘negativo’ y mirar para otro lado… Ponga a votación la moción, ordene”, reclamó la diputada, mientras Germán Martínez se sumaba al pedido.

4. En el final, otra vez el diputado Leiva, experto en papelones. Encima esta vez se equivocó. “No me considero parte de los argentinos bien nacidos“, dijo. Que vergüenza ….