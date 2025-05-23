Macri se comunicó al teléfono rojo de Milei

El vocero Manuel Adorni confirmó que Mauricio Macri se comunicó este jueves, vía mensaje, con Javier Milei para felicitarlo por el resultado de las elecciones, tal como había reclamado el Presidente. El intercambio fue frío y formal, después de tantas agresiones e internas.

El dato de color es que Macri, que está de viaje por Europa, le escribió al “teléfono rojo”, un celular que Milei solo usa para hablar con jefes de Estado o ex presidentes. “Ese teléfono siempre está libre”, dijo Adorni sin dar demasiados detalles.