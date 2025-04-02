Marianela Mirra denunció que fue extorsionada por Rial por sus visitas a Alperovich

El conductor dio a conocer las visitas de la ex Gran Hermano en la cárcel. La defensa de Alperovich viene pidiendo la prisión domiciliaria.

Luego del informe en Argenezuela, donde se revelaron las visitas de Marianela Mirra al ex gobernador de Tucumán José Alperovich en la cárcel, la ex Gran Hermano tuvo que blanquear una relación afectiva. Y luego contratacó contra Jorge Rial, un viejo enemigo.

“Rial arruinó a mi familia”, le dijo Mirra a Angel De Brito. Y agregó: “El abogado de José dijo que Rial pidió plata para exponerme”.

Desde junio de 2024, Alperovich, quien supo ser el hombre más poderoso de Tucumán, está preso en el penal de Ezeiza donde comparte pabellón con otros condenados por delitos similares. Según el informe realizado al aire de Argenzuela, Mirra lo visita cada 15 días.

La noticia de filtró justo cuando la defensa de Alperovich viene pidiendo la prisión domiciliaria por supuestos problemas de salud.