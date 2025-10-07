Maslatón renunció a “Polémica en el Bar” tras ser mencionado por Fred Machado

El economista se bajó del programa que se emite por América.

En su raid mediático, Fred Machado, mencionó a varias personas. Uno de ellos fue el economista Carlos Maslatón. En una entrevista con Radio La Red, dijo que le vendió un teléfono y que luego tuvieron varias reuniones.

“Se conocieron vía Facebook. Cenaron en el Four Season, se reunieron 5 veces, incluyendo un encuentro en Londres y otro en Miami”, contó el periodista Robertino Sanchez Flecha.

Tras ese episodio, casualmente, Maslatón renunció al programa Polémica en el Bar, que empezó hace pocos días. El economista dijo que su salida fue en buenos términos. “El programa ha virado su perfil y acordamos con los directos mi retiro sin conflicto alguno ni asunto pendiente por resolver“, tuiteó.