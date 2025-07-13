Menem la serie: una mano de pintura en una ficción que queda corta con la realidad

Destacadas actuaciones en un guión poco ambicioso. Zulemita puede estar contenta: al papi lo dejan solo como un mujeriego con pocos escrúpulos.

Carlos Menem otra vez lo hizo. La serie, que en vida autorizó el ex presidente, lo deja sostenido en la pantalla con una versión edulcorada y hasta, por momentos, beneficiosa. Es como una mano de pintura, un fresco de los 90, que al observador contemporáneo, de esa década, le deja sabor a poco.

Los actores, sobre todo los dos principales, salvan la ropa. Sbaraglia hasta nos convence con su voz de porteño haciendo de riojano ( Massa no podría haber superado la prueba) que lo que vemos en pantalla es bastante parecido al emperador de Aníllaco.

Su actuación va creciendo al ritmo de los seis capítulos , llegando a un punto alto en el momento que representa el dolor por la muerte de su hijo, Carlos Jr. Quizás también, es la representación menos concesiva de la ficcion . Un personaje que en el medio del cimbronazo personal sigue pensando en la acumulación de poder.

Sin duda, Griselada Siciliani compone una Zulema Yoma casi clonada. La actriz se luce con gestos y tonos sorprendentes. La narración la hilvana un fotógrafo (Juan Minujin) que acompaña a Carlos Menem desde el arranque de la interna con Cafiero. Una versión libre pensando en el fotógrafo de presidencia, Víctor Bugge, quien en cambio hace ese trabajo desde la época del dictador Videla.

Circunda el entorno famoso que ha tenido todos los presidentes y al super ministro, Domingo Felipe Cavallo, con el eficiente Campi.  El imitador quedó a un costado e hizo un Mingo sin chistes, pelando el actor en escena.

La narrativa bajo la dirección. de Ariel Winograd plantea un Menem carismático, con fuertes ambiciones de concentración de poder y sobre todo farandulesco y mujeriego. Todo cierto en el ex presidente admirado por Javier Milei. Sin embargo, esboza tibiamente al político corrupto.  Hay esbozos del rol de los Yoma y una visión naif cuando se ve que a unos changuitos le ofrecen plata para saludar al candidato a presidente , en su provincia.,

Las opiniones están divididas hasta dentro del seno de la familia Menem. Eduardo, su hermano lamentó el contenido y dijo que está realizada con “mala leche”. En cambio, Zulemita, que avaló los detalles , se sacó una foto con Sbaraglia en un claro gesto de apoyo. Como se ha dicho, la realidad, la mayoría de las veces,  supera a la ficción,

Horacio Caride