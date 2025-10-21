Milei furioso con Bussi por un spot viejo: “Es una actitud propia de un farsante”

El diputado de Tucumán utiliza un video de 2023 en el que Milei lo apoyaba.

“Eso es una actitud propia de un farsante. Hoy el no forma parte de LLA. Es una ofensa al intelecto de los tucumanos. Dejamos esto en manos de la Justicia. Nuestro candidato es Pelli. Por algo quedó fuera del espacio”, lanzó el Presidente en una entrevista con Guillermo Mondino cuando le preguntó por el spot viejo que usa Ricardo Bussi para hacer campaña en Tucumán.

Bussi decidió reutilizar un video de 2023 en el que Milei expresaba apoyo explícito a su candidatura. En ese material audiovisual, Milei afirmaba: “Si me querés ayudar, votalo a Bussi”.

La situación actual es bien distinta a las elecciones de 2023. La LLA tiene su propio candidato, Federico Pelli. Durante una reciente visita a Tucumán, el presidente se mostró públicamente junto a Pelli y le pidió a los votantes que lo acompañen en las urnas el próximo 26 de octubre.