Moretti quiso ir al estadio y se fue repudiado

Marcelo Moretti fue a la cancha  con varios guardaespaldas e intentó ingresar al palco presidencial. A los 15 minutos de partido tuvo que retirarse desairado por los propios dirigentes. Más tarde quiso entrar al vestuario, pero quienes estaban allí también lo echaron. A la salida del Nuevo Gasómetro, aparecieron  pintadas: “Moretti, renunciá”. 