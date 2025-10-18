Nancy opinó sobre la hipótesis de que Santilli se rape

No se la iba a perder. La ex del colo opinó sobre la teoría de que el candidato libertario se rape el pelo como para hacer un guiño en las boletas electorales d provincia que seguirán con la foto de Espert.

“Reconozco que diego es mejor candidato que Espert pero es cierto que quiere pelarse para parecerse al profe….”, dijo en tono de pregunta. “Me estas jodiendo que te querés pelar para parecerte a Espert” , insistió incrédula. Nancy remató que Santilli es hábil para mimetizarse y no pelearse con nadie ( dijo que ella fue la excepción) . Por último destacó que su muletilla en entrevistas es ” que buena pregunta me hiciste “.