Nancy Pazos se bajó el programa de Telefé para esquivar la entrevista con Milei

La periodista dijo que estaba “incómoda”. Volvería el próximo lunes.

Nancy Pazos decidió pegar el faltazo al programa de Gerorgina Barbarossa por la difusión de la entrevista con el Presidente Javier Milei. “Es un problema mio de incomodidad para no meter la pata“, se justificó.

La entrevista estuvo a cargo de Mariana Brey, que viene manteniendo un enfrentamiento al aire con Pazos. “Había muchas cosas que estaban en contra de mis reglas periodísticas”, dijo la periodista en su programa de radio 10 y ninguneó la entrevista al decir que “no impactó en el rating”.

“El próximo lunes voy a estar, espero”, ironizó sobre su participación en el programa de Telefé.